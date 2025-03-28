Home>Sports>Baseball

Japan Baseball Season Begins as Giants Face Swallows at Tokyo Dome; Giants Aim to Defend Central League Title, Capture Japan Series Title

Giants fans are seen before a game at Tokyo Dome on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:32 JST, March 28, 2025

Japan’s professional baseball season began Friday for both the Central and Pacific leagues.

Fans flocked to Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, from Friday morning to see the Yomiuri Giants face the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

This season, the Giants are aiming to defend their Central League title as well as capture the Japan Series title for the first time in 13 years.

Expectations are high for pitchers Masahiro Tanaka and Raidel Martinez and catcher Takuya Kai, who are all new additions to the Giants this season.

