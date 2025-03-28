Japan Baseball Season Begins as Giants Face Swallows at Tokyo Dome; Giants Aim to Defend Central League Title, Capture Japan Series Title
18:32 JST, March 28, 2025
Japan’s professional baseball season began Friday for both the Central and Pacific leagues.
Fans flocked to Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, from Friday morning to see the Yomiuri Giants face the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.
This season, the Giants are aiming to defend their Central League title as well as capture the Japan Series title for the first time in 13 years.
Expectations are high for pitchers Masahiro Tanaka and Raidel Martinez and catcher Takuya Kai, who are all new additions to the Giants this season.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Giants Town Stadium Opens to Public; Big Names Attend Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Opening Game
-
Ethiopia’s Takele, Kebede Sweep Tokyo Marathon Titles; Ichiyama, Ando Finish Top Among Japanese Runners
-
Sumo Scene / Expectations High for Latest Pair of Brothers
-
Ayumu Hirano, the Olympic Champion Snowboarder, Has a New, More Important Title: Dad
-
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Throws 5 Good Innings, Shohei Ohtani Rips 118.5 Mph Double as Dodgers Prepare for Opener in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- U.S. Raps Japan over Rice Tariff