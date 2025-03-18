Thirty-two high schools are ready to compete in the 97th National Invitational High School Baseball Tournament at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.
13:59 JST, March 18, 2025
Kenshin Kawabe, the captain of the Wakayama High School baseball team, delivers the athletes’ oath during the opening ceremony of the 97th National Invitational High School Baseball Tournament at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday. Thirty-two teams, including the defending champion Takasaki University of Health and Welfare High School, are competing in the event.
