Home>Sports>Baseball

Thirty-two high schools are ready to compete in the 97th National Invitational High School Baseball Tournament at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:59 JST, March 18, 2025

Kenshin Kawabe, the captain of the Wakayama High School baseball team, delivers the athletes’ oath during the opening ceremony of the 97th National Invitational High School Baseball Tournament at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday. Thirty-two teams, including the defending champion Takasaki University of Health and Welfare High School, are competing in the event.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING