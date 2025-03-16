Hanshin Tigers Hurlers Shine Again, Shut Down Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Hanshin Tigers’ Teruaki Sato hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Tokyo Dome.

With all eyes from the rest of the Japanese baseball world clearly focused on Shohei Ohtani and his World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, fans of the Hanshin Tigers must be euphoric over what they have just seen over a two-day span.

Hanshin pitchers combined to throw their second three-hit shutout in row and Teruaki Sato hit a three-run homer as the Tigers defeated the Dodgers 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Tokyo Dome — the same score by which they beat the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Ohtani, who hit a two-run homer in a 5-1 victory over the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday night, struck out and flied out in two plate appearances against the Tigers, who got another sparkling outing from their starting pitcher.

The exhibition games are serving as warmups for the MLB season-opening games between the Dodgers and Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tokyo Dome. The Cubs and Giants were to face each other in the final tuneup on Sunday night.

Right-hander Hiroto Saiki completely kept the Dodgers bats at bay over the first five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven and walking one. That performance came the day after lefty starter Keito Mombetsu tossed five perfect innings against the Cubs.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Saiki, who last season went 13-3 for his first double-digit wins in six seasons as a pro.

Four relievers tossed an inning apiece the rest of the way, giving up two hits while striking out five and walking one. Closer Daichi Ishii struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save.

The mood for the game was set when Ohtani led off the top of the first inning, with the majority of the capacity crowd firmly on his side. But the National League MVP went down swinging against Saiki on a forkball in the dirt.

Ohtani came up again with two outs in the third inning, but flied out to center. His day ended when was taken out for a pinch-hitter in the sixth.

“I wanted to strike him out with forkballs, so I’m glad I achieved that,” said Saiki, who added that he opted for fastballs in the second at-bat.

The Tigers, without a baserunner through three innings, broke through against Dodgers starter and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the fourth.

After Koji Chikamoto led off with a walk and Takumu Nakano singled to center, Sato blasted a home run into the seats in right center.

“I was just trying to hit the ball in play,” Sato said. “I couldn’t believe it. I did hit it well.”

Dodgers reliever Tyler Glasnow, whose 2024 season was cut short by elbow tendinitis, had an impressive outing, officially giving up one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Hanshin was the home team, but by agreement between the two sides, Glasnow was allowed to pitch a “bottom of the ninth,” during which he gave up one hit with one strikeout and two walks.