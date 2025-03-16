Ohtani Gets Hero’s Welcome as Main Attraction of Dodgers’ Trip
17:18 JST, March 16, 2025
Superstar Shohei Ohtani acknowledges the cheers of the fans as he walks to the field during a pregame ceremony ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ preseason game against the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome on Sunday.
The National League MVP is the featured star of the upcoming MLB Tokyo Series, in which the Dodgers will open the season against the Chicago Cubs. On Sunday, Ohtani went hitless as the Tigers beat the Dodgers 3-0.
