Cubs Fire Blanks in Warmup for Tokyo Series with Dodgers; Hanshin Tigers Hurlers Combine on 3-hit Shutout

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hanshin Tigers starter Keito Mombetsu fires a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during their preseason game at Tokyo Dome on Saturday.

The Chicago Cubs were not much of a hit in their first game in Japan. The Hanshin Tigers’ pitchers, along with jet lag, had a lot to do with that.

Young southpaw Keito Mombetsu tossed five perfect innings, and four relievers combined to hold the Cubs to three hits the rest of the way as the Tigers blanked the Cubs 3-0 in a preseason game at Tokyo Dome on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a warmup for the Cubs’ season-opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Dodgers were to face the Yomiuri Giants in an exhibition game on Saturday night.

Koji Chikamoto and Ukyo Maegawa each delivered an RBI double, and Teruaki Sato had an RBI single for the Tigers, who will face the Dodgers on Sunday at noon.

“It was fun playing against the [Major League] superstars,” Sato said.

The 20-year-old Mombetsu, the Tigers’ second-round draft pick in 2022 out of Tokaidai Sapporo High School, struck out two in setting down all 15 batters that he faced. Mombetsu has an 0-2 record in two seasons with the Central League club.

“[Catcher Ryutaro] Umeno did a good job of calling the pitches, and this was the result,” Mombetsu said. “I’m happy for this achievement.”

The Cubs finally got on base when Miguel Amaya slapped a one-out single to left off reliever Nick Nelson in the sixth inning, only to be eliminated when a double play ended the inning.

Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki had one of the team’s two other hits, singling to left in the seventh inning off Taisei Kudo.

The Tigers, who are managed by former Cubs reliever Kyuji Fujikawa, got onto the scoreboard in the third inning, when Umeno led off with a double off Caleb Thielbar, was sacrificed to third, then one out later scored on Chikamoto’s double to right.

In the fourth inning, Maegawa doubled home Shota Morishita, who had led off with a single off Tyson Miller and stole second. One inning later, two walks and a stolen base set the stage for Sato’s RBI single off Porter Hodge.