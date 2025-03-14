Shohei Ohtani ‘Wants Many Japanese People to See Japanese MLB Players in Action’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki pose for photos during their news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, during a press conference in Tokyo on Friday ahead of the MLB opening two-game series against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, expressed his excitement for Japanese people to see them play.

Managers and players from the Dodgers and Cubs held press conferences in Tokyo on the day.

Ohtani appeared on stage alongside teammates Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

“First and foremost, I want to make the series a good one,” said Ohtani. “I’m sure my two teammates here [Yamamoto and Sasaki] feel the same. With [Shota] Imanaga and Seiya [Suzuki] on the Cubs, the efforts of many Japanese players will be on display, so I hope many Japanese fans can come see us in action.”

Both teams will play special games against the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers, on Saturday and Sunday, before competing in their opening matches against each other on Tuesday and Wednesday