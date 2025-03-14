Ishiba Welcomes Dodgers’ Sasaki, Owner Walter at PMO; Says their Excellence Inspires Children to Dream

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center, Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, right, and owner Mark Walter pose for a photo at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Friday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki and owner Mark Walter, who are visiting Japan, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Friday.

The Dodgers are set to play the Chicago Cubs in the 2025 Major League Baseball season’s opening series at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday and Wednesday. The MLB Tokyo Series presented by Guggenheim is sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.

Sasaki, who joined the team this season and is scheduled to start the second game, said, “I’m thrilled to play in Tokyo as a Dodger.”

This will be the first time in six years an MLB season opener will be held in Japan.

Ishiba congratulated the Dodgers on their World Series victory last season and said: “Your constant pursuit of excellence inspires dreams and excitement in children. It is a precious opportunity for Japanese fans to see the games up close.”