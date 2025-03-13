Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Teammates Arrive in Tokyo for Opening Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shohei Ohtani, center, gets on a bus after arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Thursday.

Shohei Ohtani and other members of the Los Angeles Dodgers arrived in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon for their season-opening games at Tokyo Dome next week.

Haneda Airport’s observation deck was packed with fans holding smartphones and cameras, trying to catch a glimpse of Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

The Dodgers will play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday in Tokyo as official Major League games. Each team will also play preseason games against the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers over the weekend.