Here’s What Spring Training Looks like in Japan

The Associated Press

Baseball fans of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars watch them warm up during their spring training in Ginowan, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

NAHA, Japan (AP) — Spring training for Japanese baseball looks familiar; hitters in the batting cage, infielders taking ground balls, and fans lining up for autographs.

But it’s also quite different from the American version.

First of all, baseball in Japanese is known as “Yakyu” — roughly translated as field ball — and was introduced into the country in the 1870s by an American educator.

A strikeout is a “sanshin” — literally “three swings,” though it applies even if the batter is called out on strikes.

The site for Japanese spring training is Okinawa, the most southerly and smallest of Japan’s five main islands. It’s warmer than it is up north in the fading days of winter. Think Florida and Arizona. It’s the same idea.

Thousands of fans travel in February and March to see their favorites on the 12 teams in Nippon Professional Baseball. The first glimpse for many often comes at the airport as players arrive and are greeted with colorful welcome signs and outstretched hands seeking autographs.

Junichi Nakajima made the trip from Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido to Okinawa — about 2,200 kilometers or 1,350 miles. He was in line at 8:30 one morning so he could be the first to see the Tokyo Yomiuri Giants as they trained at Okinawa Cellular Stadium in Okinana’s capital of Naha.

He wore the uniform top of Giants legend Sadaharu Oh — a bit like a New York Yankees fan wearing a Babe Ruth uniform; or a San Francisco Giants fan wearing a Willie Mays jersey.

Fans also chase autographs, putting up with long lines to complete their mission. Keita Yoshida and her friend Kota Watanabe arrived early at one training site to get signatures from players on the defending champion Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

You know you’re in Japan when you’re greeted by traditional drummers outside the training venue. Much inside the venue looks familiar with players taking batting practice, or going through workouts on the field as fans mull over buying souvenirs.