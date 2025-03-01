Giants Town Stadium Opens to Public; Big Names Attend Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Opening Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held to mark the opening of Giants Town Stadium in Inagi, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Giants Town Stadium, the new venue of the Yomiuri Giants’ farm team, was inaugurated in Inagi, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, Yomiuri Giants Owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi, Manager Shinnosuke Abe and farm team manager Masumi Kuwata cut a ceremonial ribbon at the opening ceremony.

A game was played on the day between the Giants and the Tokyo Yakult Swallows to commemorate the stadium’s opening, with former Giants managers Tsuneo Horiuchi, Tatsunori Hara and Yoshinobu Takahashi appearing at the first pitch ceremony.

A concourse will connect the new stadium, a core facility of the Tokyo Giants Town training complex, to an aquarium expected to be completed on the grounds in 2027, making it the first stadium in the nation to be integrated with an aquarium.