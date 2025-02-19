Shohei Ohtani Throws a 2nd Bullpen Session as He Makes His Way Back to the Mound for the Dodgers
12:33 JST, February 19, 2025
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday, continuing the process of his return to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani had his first bullpen session on Saturday.
He hopes to pitch this season for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery that limited the 30-year-old right-hander to hitting only last season with the Dodgers. Even so, Ohtani won his third MVP award while becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series.
In addition to the elbow, Ohtani is recovering from a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder that occurred while sliding into second base during the World Series.
As a pitcher, Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA in his five-year major-league career that includes 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings. In 2023 before the injury, he was 10-5 with 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Things to Know about the Sports Betting Case against the Ex-Interpreter for Baseball’s Shohei Ohtani
-
Ichiro Thanks Wife, Mentor after Hall of Fame Vote; Calls Cooperstown Entry His ‘Greatest Recognition as Player’
-
Mongolian Hoshoryu Still Coming to Grips with Remarkable Victory that Propelled Him to Sumo’s Highest Rank
-
Japan Sumo Association Officially Promotes Hoshoryu to Yokozuna; Becomes 6th from Mongolia, 74th Overall to Hold Top Rank
-
Sumo: Hoshoryu Captures New Year Title in 3-Way Playoff
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry