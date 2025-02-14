Clayton Kershaw Finalizes $7.5 Million, 1-year Deal to Stay with Dodgers for 18th Season

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up at the Dodgers baseball spring training facility, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Phoenix.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The return of three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw gives the Los Angeles Dodgers a 36-year-old leader valued for maturity after nearly two decades with the organization.

Los Angeles hopes the 10-time All-Star also has a few more on-the-field contributions remaining, including another World Series title.

The left-hander and the Dodgers finalized a $7.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday, adding another option to a pitching staff that eventually could include Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Tony Gonsolin.

“I want to be here,” Kershaw said, standing at his locker in the clubhouse. “I’m thankful that I get to be here.”

Kershaw expects to go on the 60-day injured list following offseason foot and knee surgery, but hopes to be close to ready when eligible to be activated. He’s been working out at Camelback Ranch, playing long toss and running after spending much of the offseason on crutches or in a walking boot.

“The foot surgery has been hard — it’s not a fun surgery,” Kershaw said. “It’s just not an easy process, but I finally started to turn the corner a few weeks ago. Being able to throw, all those things, it hasn’t felt this way in a while. So that’s good.”

Manager Dave Roberts said the club is looking forward to Kershaw’s presence on the field and maybe even more off the field. Roberts said Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner who agreed to a $182 million, five-year deal in November, requested a locker next to Kershaw’s so he could gain more pitching knowledge.

“That’s what he means to this clubhouse, this organization,” Roberts said. “Clayton being around has been uplifting and positive, for him and the other players.”

Kershaw’s 18th season with the Dodgers would tie him with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most in franchise history. The pitcher is coming off an injury-interrupted 2024 in which he went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts, striking out 24 in 30 innings.

He did not pitch in the postseason for Los Angeles, which won the World Series for the second time in five years. Kershaw said his lack of October contribution is among the reasons he’s motivated to get back on a mound.

“It just didn’t feel like it was the right time,” he said of possible retirement. “Even though we won, being on the shelf for that, it wasn’t the way I scripted it out. Still super thankful to be a part of it last year and get to see everything, but I want to be out there when it happens.”

Kershaw said he didn’t consider signing with any other teams.

“I’m a Dodger,” he said. “I’m so thankful for this organization. I don’t think I put enough merit on it at times, what it means to be in one organization for your entire career. You look at people throughout all of sports that have been able to do that, and it’s special. I don’t want to lose sight of that.”

Los Angeles plans a six-man rotation and the longer break between starts could be beneficial for Kershaw. Roberts knows that juggling the rotation might be difficult at times because of all the options, but it’s a good problem to have.

“As we’ve seen, pitching plays itself out in a lot of different ways,” the manager said. “So knowing we’ve got him in our back pocket is pretty exciting.”

Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances over 17 seasons. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed right-hander River Ryan on the 60-day injured list.