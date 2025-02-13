Shohei Ohtani Expects to Throw First Bullpen This Weekend as He Prepares for Return to the Mound

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, throws as he warms up at the Dodgers baseball spring training facility, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Phoenix.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to throw his first bullpen this weekend as he aims to return to the mound from a one-season pitching layoff caused by elbow surgery.

The reigning National League MVP hasn’t pitched in a big league game since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. He had surgery on his elbow that Sept. 19, which limited him to a hitting role during his first season with the Dodgers in 2024.

Ohtani threw off flat ground Wednesday and is eager to get back on a mound.

“It’s going to be more about touching the slope,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “Not sure what my intensity is going to be.”

Manager Dave Roberts has already said that Ohtani won’t throw in Tokyo for the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19. But the skipper is hopeful that the pitcher’s return to the mound would be “sooner than later.”

Ohtani said he’s been throwing his usual arsenal of pitches during flat ground workouts, mixing in his sweeper for the first time on Wednesday.

“I’m very satisfied overall with my throwing,” Ohtani said. “Was able to throw with pretty good intensity. It’s a little cold today, but I was able to get my work done.”

Ohtani is also recovering from a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, an injury sustained while sliding into second base during the World Series. The 30-year-old has been able to take swings during spring workouts but for now has a “limited range of motion.”

“I do feel like there’s some discomfort that I have to overcome,” Ohtani said. “It’s not really debilitating. I feel pretty good almost getting to where I want it to be.”

Ohtani played 159 of 162 games last season as the team’s designated hitter, but Roberts said there might be more days off when he’s back to being a two-way player.

“I’ll let the team dictate that,” Ohtani said. “I do want to play as many games as possible, but if the team feels I need a break, I’ll follow that.”