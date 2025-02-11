Naha City Council Dresses in Giants Uniforms; Spring Training Season Set to Kick off Feb. 15
12:52 JST, February 11, 2025
Naha City officials, including the mayor and council members, dressed in replica Yomiuri Giants uniforms at a regular city council meeting on Monday, turning the chamber a vibrant shade of orange.
The approximately 70 officials put on the uniforms to build excitement for the upcoming spring training season.
The training camp will be held Feb. 15-25 at Okinawa Cellular Stadium Naha. Exhibition games are also scheduled, with the team set to face the Hiroshima Toyo Carp on Feb. 23 and the Chiba Lotte Marines on Feb. 24.
Special events will be held at the stadium to celebrate the camp, with original Ryukyu Awamori (Okinawan distilled liquor) and kariyushi wear (traditional Okinawan clothes) available for purchase.
