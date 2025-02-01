Yomiuri Giants Open Spring Training with Aim at CL Repeat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Giants begin their spring training camp in Miyazaki on Saturday.

MIYAZAKI — The Yomiuri Giants were forced indoors by rain for the second straight year, but it didn’t dampen their spirits on the opening day of spring training camps for Japan pro baseball’s 12 teams on Saturday.

The Giants, aiming to defend their Central League title, went through general exercises under the watchful eyes of fans in the indoor facility at the start of their camp in Miyazaki.

Veteran infielder Naoki Yoshikawa, who led the team through its drills said: “We want to put up good results and win the title again.”

Yoshikawa is coming off a solid season in which he started a career-high 143 games at second base, and led the team in batting with a .287 average. He also won his first Golden Glove award and was selected for the Central League’s Best IX team.

“More than individually, my priority is to the team,” said Yoshikawa, who will turn 30 on Saturday. “I want to get the team revved up.”

Meanwhile in Okinawa Prefecture, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, who won their first Japan Series in 26 years after finishing third in the CL and making it through the Climax Series, started their camp in Ginowan.

The Hanshin Tigers, under new manager and former pitching star Kyuji Fujikawa, got off to early morning start in Ginoza, Okinawa Prefecture, where they were watched by a large weekend crowd.

“I believe the players will show that they will immerse themselves in baseball,” Fujikawa said in a welcoming ceremony. “I want to develop a team that does not bring shame amid the loud cheers at Koshien Stadium.”

The regular season starts on March 28 for both leagues.