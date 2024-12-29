Shohei Ohtani to Become a Father for the 1st Time in 2025
8:35 JST, December 29, 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is adding a newcomer to his family lineup.
The 30-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers superstar posted on his Instagram account Saturday that he and his 28-year-old wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are expecting a baby in 2025.
“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!” it said.
The photo showed the couple’s beloved dog, Decoy, as well as a pink ruffled onesie along with baby shoes and a sonogram that was covered by a baby emoji.
Ohtani, recently named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time, announced in February that he had married Tanaka, a former professional basketball player from his native Japan. The news from the intensely private player stunned Ohtani’s teammates and his fans.
