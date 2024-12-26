Yomiuri Giants Mark 90th Anniversary; Oldest Existing Team in Japanese Baseball

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fans cheers for the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Oct. 21.

The Yomiuri Giants, the oldest existing team in Japanese professional baseball, marked 90th anniversary on Thursday.

The team came into existence in 1934, when its predecessor Dai-nippon Tokyo Yakyu Kurabu (Great Japan Tokyo Baseball Club) was established at an inaugural meeting in Marunouchi area of Tokyo.

Over the years since, professional baseball has been loved by fans and become a national sport in Japan. The Giants have produced legendary players such as Shigeo Nagashima, 88, now the lifetime honorary manager of the Yomiuri Giants, and Sadaharu Oh, 84, chairperson of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.