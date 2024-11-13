Shohei Ohtani Win Third Silver Sluggers
10:40 JST, November 13, 2024
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Mookie Betts led the field of Silver Slugger honorees by picking up the award for the seventh time in their careers on Tuesday.
Major League Baseball revealed the 2024 Silver Sluggers as voted on by major league managers and coaches. The group features seven first-time winners and 14 different clubs with at least one honoree.
Altuve, 34, was picked as the American League second baseman winner after he batted .295 with a .789 OPS, 20 home runs, 31 doubles and 65 RBIs in 153 games in 2024. He was an All-Star for the ninth time.
Betts, 32, hit .289 with an .863 OPS, 19 home runs, 24 doubles and 75 RBIs while being limited to 116 games for the World Series champion Dodgers. He picked up his eighth career All-Star nod and was named a Silver Slugger for the third year in a row.
Most Valuable Player favorites Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers predictably made the list after their respective strong seasons. Judge hammered 58 homers and 144 RBIs with a 1.159 OPS to lead the majors in all of those categories. Ohtani had career highs of 54 home runs and 130 RBIs with a 1.036 OPS; he added 59 stolen bases to become the first 50-50 player in major league history.
It is Judge’s fourth Silver Slugger win and Ohtani’s third.
The full list of winners is as follows:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
- Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals
- First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros
- Third base: Jose Ramirez, Guardians
- Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Juan Soto, Yankees; Anthony Santander, Orioles
- Designated hitter: Brent Rooker, Athletics
- Utility: Josh Smith, Rangers
NATIONAL LEAGUE
- Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers
- First base: Bryce Harper, Phillies
- Second base: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
- Third base: Manny Machado, Padres
- Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Mets
- Outfield: Jackson Merrill, Padres; Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers; Jurickson Profar, Padres
- Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
- Utility: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Won’t Pitch in the World Series, but That’s Not Slowing Ohtanimania
-
Yokohama DeNA BayStars Capture 1st Japan Series Title in 26 Years (Update 1)
-
World Series Champion Dodgers Have Eye on Back-to-back Titles with Shohei Ohtani Returning to Mound in 2025
-
Shohei Ohtani Set to Play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series Following Shoulder Injury
-
Tom Brady’s Purchase of a Minority Stake in the Las Vegas Raiders Is Approved by NFL Team Owners
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- Chinese Social Media Still Full of Anti-Japanese Posts 1 Month After Boy’s Fatal Stabbing; Malicious Videos Gain Large Number of Views