Shohei Ohtani Win Third Silver Sluggers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shohei Ohtani

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Mookie Betts led the field of Silver Slugger honorees by picking up the award for the seventh time in their careers on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball revealed the 2024 Silver Sluggers as voted on by major league managers and coaches. The group features seven first-time winners and 14 different clubs with at least one honoree.

Altuve, 34, was picked as the American League second baseman winner after he batted .295 with a .789 OPS, 20 home runs, 31 doubles and 65 RBIs in 153 games in 2024. He was an All-Star for the ninth time.

Betts, 32, hit .289 with an .863 OPS, 19 home runs, 24 doubles and 75 RBIs while being limited to 116 games for the World Series champion Dodgers. He picked up his eighth career All-Star nod and was named a Silver Slugger for the third year in a row.

Most Valuable Player favorites Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers predictably made the list after their respective strong seasons. Judge hammered 58 homers and 144 RBIs with a 1.159 OPS to lead the majors in all of those categories. Ohtani had career highs of 54 home runs and 130 RBIs with a 1.036 OPS; he added 59 stolen bases to become the first 50-50 player in major league history.

It is Judge’s fourth Silver Slugger win and Ohtani’s third.

The full list of winners is as follows:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros

Third base: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Juan Soto, Yankees; Anthony Santander, Orioles

Designated hitter: Brent Rooker, Athletics

Utility: Josh Smith, Rangers

NATIONAL LEAGUE