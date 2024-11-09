Picher Roki Sasaki to Play at MLB, Chiba Lotte Announces
17:06 JST, November 9, 2024
The Chiba Lotte Marines announced Saturday that the team has decided to allow pitcher Roki Sasaki to go to the major leagues through the posting system.
