Yokohama DeNA BayStars Skipper Miura Named Shoriki Award Winner; Ohtani Picked for Special Award
13:49 JST, November 8, 2024
Yokohama DeNA BayStars manager Daisuke Miura was named winner of this year’s Matsutaro Shoriki Award on Thursday after leading the team to its third Japan Series title and first since 1998.
The annual award, established by The Yomiuri Shimbun, is given to the person deemed by a selection committee to have made the most significant contribution over the season to the growth of Japanese pro baseball. It is named for the founder of the Yomiuri Giants, Japan’s first pro team.
The BayStars finished third in the Central League this season, but fought their way through the Climax Series playoffs to advance to the Japan Series, where they defeated the Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 4-2 after losing the first two games.
Miura, 50, a former pitcher the BayStars, was in his fourth season as manager of the team. He was awarded the Shoriki Award for the first time.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was selected for a special award for the second straight year and third time overall.
The 30-year-old Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in the same season, and the first Japanese player to win a league RBI title.
He also led his league in home runs for a second straight year after topping the American League in 2023 while with the Los Angeles Angels.
Miura will receive a gold medal and ¥5 million, while Ohtani will receive a gold medal and ¥3 million.
