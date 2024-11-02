Meet Decoy Ohtani, Perhaps the Most Valuable Pet of the World Series
10:28 JST, November 2, 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — As Los Angeles Dodgers fans thronged to the World Series victory parade in Los Angeles on Friday, many had their eyes on most valuable player Freddie Freeman. But in the mix was another MVP — the Dodgers’ most valuable pet: Decoy Ohtani, dog of Shohei.
The much-memed Decoy, a Nederlanse kooikerhondje, or Dutch kooikerhondje, was nestled in Ohtani’s arms on the top section of a double-decker parade bus.
Decoy has become a fixture of Dodgers — and dog — fandom. The pup was on Ohtani’s lap when he learned he was the first Major League Baseball player ever to be unanimously selected twice as Most Valuable Player, which he achieved while with the Los Angeles Angels.
Decoy also featured in Ohtani’s post-victory Instagram post, with photos of the dog being taken for a walk amid autumnal foliage and looking groggy in bed just after images of the Dodgers’ champagne celebration.
After Ohtani went on to sign a record $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers, some of the first questions that reporters had for him were about the dog. At a news conference, the Japanese-born Ohtani revealed his pet’s name — in Japanese, Dekopin, but he suggested that Decoy would be easier for Americans to pronounce.
It’s also a fitting name for a member of this Dutch duck-hunting breed. Indeed, the English word “decoy” is thought to come from the Dutch term “de kooi,” which means “the cage.”
The Nederlandse kooikerhondje (pronounced NAY’-dehr-lahn-seh KOY’-kehr-hahnd-jeh) was initially trained to get ducks’ attention and then lure them into net-covered canals for hunters to catch. Take a look at many a Dutch Old Master painting, and if you spot a smallish, brown and white, spaniel-like dog with long ears, you’ve probably seen an ancestor of today’s kooikerhondje.
Owners say the breed is lively and clever.
Clever enough to, for instance, carry out the ceremonial first pitch in front of nearly 54,000 people, as Decoy did at a Dodgers-Orioles game in August.
Decoy’s portrait might not be hanging on a museum wall, but he’s been immortalized in an Ohtani bobblehead. The pooch also got a special, supersized “visa” during a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo last winter.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yu Darvish Limits the Dodgers’ Powerful Offense to One Run and Three Hits over Seven Innings; Interrupt Padres’ 10-2 Win That Evens NLDS
-
Shohei Ohtani Won’t Pitch in the World Series, but That’s Not Slowing Ohtanimania
-
Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts Help the Dodgers Stay Alive in NLDS with 8-0 Win Vs the Padres
-
Shohei Ohtani Set to Play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series Following Shoulder Injury
-
World Series Champion Dodgers Have Eye on Back-to-back Titles with Shohei Ohtani Returning to Mound in 2025
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market