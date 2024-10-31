Japan Celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Win World Series with Dodgers
13:58 JST, October 31, 2024
TOKYO (AP) — The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan.
People milled around local train stations in Tokyo on Thursday morning as newspaper extras were ready to roll off the presses, proclaiming Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as world champions along with their Dodgers teammates after a stirring Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees.
“I want to thank my Japanese fans for coming all the way to cheer me this season,” Ohtani said on Japanese television. “That cheering gave me some energy so I’m glad I could return the gratitude my winning.”
The newspaper handouts are a Tokyo tradition when Japan celebrates a big event. And this is a huge one for a country whose players were once considered too small, or only good pitchers. Now, there is now strong pride in the fact that their players are among the best in the game.
Japan defeated the United States in the World Baseball Classic final last year in Miami, another sign of the country’s prowess in the American pastime.
It was also a victory for Ohtani’s hometown in northern Japan — Oshu City — where fans have been gathering all week and anticipating their superstar hero would help deliver the title.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yu Darvish Limits the Dodgers’ Powerful Offense to One Run and Three Hits over Seven Innings; Interrupt Padres’ 10-2 Win That Evens NLDS
-
Shohei Ohtani Won’t Pitch in the World Series, but That’s Not Slowing Ohtanimania
-
Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts Help the Dodgers Stay Alive in NLDS with 8-0 Win Vs the Padres
-
The Big Sho: Shohei Ohtani Hits Tying 3-Run Homer in Playoff Debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS Win
-
Tom Brady’s Purchase of a Minority Stake in the Las Vegas Raiders Is Approved by NFL Team Owners
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market