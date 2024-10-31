Home>Sports>Baseball

Dodgers Defeat Yankees to Win World Series; 1st World Championship Title for Shohei Ohtani

The Associated Press
New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells interferes with the swing of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York

12:51 JST, October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers defeat New York Yankees to win the World Series on Wednesday. This is the first world championship title for Shohei Ohtani.







