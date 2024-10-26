Freeman Hits 1st Game-Ending Slam in World Series History as Dodgers Top Yankees 6-3 in Opener
13:06 JST, October 26, 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night.
Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and then dropped his bat before beginning a trot while greeted with a roar from the sellout crowd of 52,394.
In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.
It was the third straight World Series opener to go extra innings.
The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second and third for a Yankees team not known for speed.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
54-59: Shohei Ohtani Likely to Nab Home Run, RBI Titles; Narrowly Loses Batting Crown to Arraez
-
Yu Darvish Limits the Dodgers’ Powerful Offense to One Run and Three Hits over Seven Innings; Interrupt Padres’ 10-2 Win That Evens NLDS
-
Shohei Ohtani and the MLB Playoffs, a Pairing the World Will Experience for the 1st Time
-
Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts Help the Dodgers Stay Alive in NLDS with 8-0 Win Vs the Padres
-
Shohei Ohtani Won’t Pitch in the World Series, but That’s Not Slowing Ohtanimania
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health