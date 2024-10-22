Japanese Pro Baseball Team Yokohama DeNA Baystars Beat Yomiuri Giants to Clinch Ticket to Japan Series
10:04 JST, October 22, 2024
The Yokohama DeNA Baystars beat the Yomiuri Giants 3-2 in the Climax Series on Monday at Tokyo Dome, advancing to the Japan Series.
The Baystars won on Shugo Maki’s hit in the top of the 9th.
The Japan Series will be held from Oct. 26, and the first team to win four games will win the championship.
