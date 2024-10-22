Home>Sports>Baseball

Japanese Pro Baseball Team Yokohama DeNA Baystars Beat Yomiuri Giants to Clinch Ticket to Japan Series

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Yokohama DeNA Baystars celebrate after beating the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome on Monday night.

The Japan News

10:04 JST, October 22, 2024

The Yokohama DeNA Baystars beat the Yomiuri Giants 3-2 in the Climax Series on Monday at Tokyo Dome, advancing to the Japan Series.

The Baystars won on Shugo Maki’s hit in the top of the 9th.

The Japan Series will be held from Oct. 26, and the first team to win four games will win the championship.

