Hanshin Tigers Names Former Reliever Kyuji Fujikawa Manager of Team
16:27 JST, October 14, 2024
Kyuji Fujikawa, a former Hanshin Tigers relief pitcher, was appointed the team’s manager on Monday.
The Tigers were eliminated from the Central League Climax Series on Sunday. Akinobu Okada, 66, who stepped down as manager, led the team to their first Japan Series win in 38 years last season. Okada will move to the front office.
Fujikawa, 44, played for the Tigers as a relief pitcher and was twice awarded most saves in a season in Japan.
After retiring 2020, he joined the front office and helped bolster the team through the acquisition of the foreign players.
