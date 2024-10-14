Shohei Ohtani, 2 for 4 with 1 RBI: Dodgers Tie Postseason Mark of 33 Straight Scoreless Innings, Top Mets 9-0 in NLCS Opener

Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a RBI single against the New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) in the second inning during game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Flaherty combined on a three-hitter and Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings by routing the New York Mets 9-0 Sunday night in the NL Championship Series opener.

Los Angeles knocked out a wild Kodai Senga in the second inning, built a six-run lead by the fourth and matched the scoreless record set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against the Dodgers.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani gets caught stealing by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Backed by chants of “MVP! MVP!,” Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with a walk while scoring two runs and driving in another.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Flaherty allowed two hits over seven innings in the Dodgers’ first scoreless postseason start of seven-plus innings since Clayton Kershaw’s eight innings in the 2020 NL Wild Card Series.

Flaherty left to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 53,503. The 28-year-old right-hander from nearby Burbank returned home from Detroit at the July 30 trade deadline and has been a steadying presence in a rotation hard-hit by injuries.

Flaherty retired his first nine batters, extending the Dodgers streak of consecutive hitters retired to 28, before walking Francisco Lindor leading off the fourth. New York’s only hits off him were a pair of singles by Jesse Winker and Jose Iglesias in the fifth. Flaherty struck out six.

Lindor was 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout and Pete Alonso went hitless in three at-bats with a walk and a strikeout.

The Dodgers rallied from the brink of elimination against San Diego to win the NL Division Series in five games with shutouts in the last two games.

They opened their pursuit of a record 25th NL pennant by chasing Senga after 1 1/3 innings of his just third overall start in a year decimated by injuries.