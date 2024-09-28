Yomirui Giants Win Central League Title, Besting Hiroshima Toyo Carp 8-1; First League Title in 4 Years
21:23 JST, September 28, 2024
The Yomiuri Giants beat the Hiroshima Toyo Carp 8-1 on Saturday, clinching the Central League title for the first time in four years.
The team last won the title in the year manager Shinnosuke Abe debuted in his position.
Saturday’s victory gives the Giants, which this year marks the 90th anniversary of its foundation, another reason to celebrate.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Swallows Star Norichika Aoki to Retire after 21 Seasons; Has Combined 2,723 Hits in Japan and Major Leagues
-
Kimura Bags 2nd Gold in Men’s 100-Meter Butterfly; Broke His Personal Record from Tokyo Games
-
Yokozuna Terunofuji to Sit Out Autumn Tournament; Blames Knee Injury for Insufficient Preparation
-
Japan Crush China 7-0 in Soccer World Cup Qualifying
-
Japan Wheelchair Tennis Player Tokito Oda Achieves Dream to Inspire Kids, Like His Own Idol Shingo Kunieda With Paralympics Gold
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Japan External Trade Organization to Open Office in Kyiv, Aims to Help Japan-Linked Companies Boost Reconstruction
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)