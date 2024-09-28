Home>Sports>Baseball

Yomirui Giants Win Central League Title, Besting Hiroshima Toyo Carp 8-1; First League Title in 4 Years

Yomiuri Giants manager Shinnosuke Abe is tossed by players after his team won the Central League title by beating the Hirosihma Toyo Carp on Saturday.

21:23 JST, September 28, 2024

The Yomiuri Giants beat the Hiroshima Toyo Carp 8-1 on Saturday, clinching the Central League title for the first time in four years.

The team last won the title in the year manager Shinnosuke Abe debuted in his position.

Saturday’s victory gives the Giants, which this year marks the 90th anniversary of its foundation, another reason to celebrate.

