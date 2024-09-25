Ichiro, Hideki Matsui, Daisuke Matsuzaka Play Match Against High School Girls in Tokyo; Japan’s Baseball Stars Participate in Exhibition Game
1:00 JST, September 25, 2024
Ichiro, 50, Hideki Matsui, 50, and Daisuke Matsuzaka, 44, three former star players of Japanese professional baseball and U.S. Major League Baseball, took part in a ballgame between former pros and female high school students at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. More than 28,000 spectators packed the seats.
The match, Koko Yakyu Senbatsu Joshi vs Ichiro Senbatsu Kobe Chiben (High School Baseball Girls Selection vs Ichiro Selection Kobe Chiben), was organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun among others as part of a program to strengthen girls’ high school baseball. Similar matches have been held at the same stadium for the past three years.
Matsui, who was taking part in the event for the first time, played cleanup batter and hit a three-run homer to right in the eighth inning. Ichiro, as pitcher, went the full distance with 141 pitches and four hits. The veterans scored a lopsided victory 17-3.
It was the first time in 20 years Matsui had played at Tokyo Dome, since the MLB’s March 2004 season opener.
“He’s the definition of a superstar,” Ichiro said of Matsui. “This might be the first time I’ve ever gotten teary from seeing someone play.”
Matsui hurt his leg when playing defense in midfield in the first inning.
“I’m really happy that I put up with [the injury] until the end,” Matsui said contently. “I never expected such a great thing would happen.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Swallows Star Norichika Aoki to Retire after 21 Seasons; Has Combined 2,723 Hits in Japan and Major Leagues
-
Kenya Karasawa Claims Silver in Men’s 5,000-Meter T11 Event at Paris Paralympics; Brazil’s Agripino dos Santos Wins Gold
-
Kimura Bags 2nd Gold in Men’s 100-Meter Butterfly; Broke His Personal Record from Tokyo Games
-
Yokozuna Terunofuji to Sit Out Autumn Tournament; Blames Knee Injury for Insufficient Preparation
-
Japan Crush China 7-0 in Soccer World Cup Qualifying
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Consumers Fret Over Limited Supplies of Rice; Inventories Fall Due to Poor Quality, Increased Tourism
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)