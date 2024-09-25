Ichiro, Hideki Matsui, Daisuke Matsuzaka Play Match Against High School Girls in Tokyo; Japan’s Baseball Stars Participate in Exhibition Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: Hideki Matsui, Ichiro and Daisuke Matsuzaka smile before a match against female high school students at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Ichiro, 50, Hideki Matsui, 50, and Daisuke Matsuzaka, 44, three former star players of Japanese professional baseball and U.S. Major League Baseball, took part in a ballgame between former pros and female high school students at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. More than 28,000 spectators packed the seats.

The match, Koko Yakyu Senbatsu Joshi vs Ichiro Senbatsu Kobe Chiben (High School Baseball Girls Selection vs Ichiro Selection Kobe Chiben), was organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun among others as part of a program to strengthen girls’ high school baseball. Similar matches have been held at the same stadium for the past three years.

Matsui, who was taking part in the event for the first time, played cleanup batter and hit a three-run homer to right in the eighth inning. Ichiro, as pitcher, went the full distance with 141 pitches and four hits. The veterans scored a lopsided victory 17-3.

It was the first time in 20 years Matsui had played at Tokyo Dome, since the MLB’s March 2004 season opener.

“He’s the definition of a superstar,” Ichiro said of Matsui. “This might be the first time I’ve ever gotten teary from seeing someone play.”

Matsui hurt his leg when playing defense in midfield in the first inning.

“I’m really happy that I put up with [the injury] until the end,” Matsui said contently. “I never expected such a great thing would happen.”