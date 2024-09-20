Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Becomes First MLB Player with 50 Home Runs and 50 Stolen Bases in Single Season

Reuters

Sep 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park.

Sept 19 (Reuters) – Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani on Thursday became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Ohtani, who came into the game needing a stolen base and two home runs to achieve the historic feat, stole after his first two at-bats before hitting back-to-back home runs in the fourth and seventh innings.