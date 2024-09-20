Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Becomes First MLB Player with 50 Home Runs and 50 Stolen Bases in Single Season
9:15 JST, September 20, 2024
Sept 19 (Reuters) – Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani on Thursday became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.
Ohtani, who came into the game needing a stolen base and two home runs to achieve the historic feat, stole after his first two at-bats before hitting back-to-back home runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
