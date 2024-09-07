Japanese Olympic Basketball Star Yuki Kawamura Signs with NBA’s Grizzlies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yuki Kawamura

LOS ANGELES – The NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday the signing of Yuki Kawamura, 23, a point guard for Japan’s national team at the Paris Olympics.

Kawamura’s B.League team, the Yokohama B-Corsairs, announced in July that Kawamura had agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Grizzlies. He is not guaranteed a roster spot in the upcoming season.

Kawamura began his career with Yokohama in 2020, and was the first player in league history to be named both MVP and Rookie of the Year during the 2022-23 season.