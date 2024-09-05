Shota Imanaga, 2 Relievers Combine for No-Hitter, Seiya Suzuki Hits An RBI Single and Double; Lead Cubs Over Pirates 12-0
11:36 JST, September 5, 2024
CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga and two Cubs relievers combined on a no-hitter, leading Chicago over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0 on Wednesday night.
Imanaga (12-3), a 31-year-old left-hander in his first season with the Cubs after pitching in Japan for eight seasons, struck out seven and walked two over seven innings. He threw 66 of 95 pitches for strikes.
He needed 25 pitches to get through the second inning. His season high is 103 pitches against St. Louis on June 15. Imanaga has not gotten an out in the eighth inning.
Imanaga agreed in January to a $53 million, four-year contract. Chicago paid a $9,825,000 posting fee to the Yokohama BayStars of Japan’s Central League.
Nate Pearson pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Porter Hodge a perfect ninth in the Cubs’ 18th no-hitter, the first since Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined to hold Los Angeles hitless at Dodger Stadium on June 24, 2021.
Chicago players celebrated when shortstop Dansby Swanson threw to first baseman Michael Busch for the final out on Oneil Cruz’s grounder, but were more muted than during celebrations after individual no-hitters.
Chicago had not pitched a no-hitter at Wrigley Field since Milt Pappas against San Diego on Sept. 2, 1972 — Pappas was one pitch from a perfect game when Bruce Froemming called ball four on a full-count pitch to Larry Stahl. Garry Jestadt then popped out.
This was the fourth no-hitter this season after complete-game efforts by Houston’s Ronel Blanco against Toronto on April 1, San Diego’s Dylan Cease at Washington on July 25 and San Francisco’s Blake Snell at Cincinnati on April 2.
Nico Hoerner, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Dansby Swanson each had three of Chicago’s 17 hits, with Swanson and Crow-Armstrong both finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Domingo Germán (0-1), who pitched a perfect game last year for the New York Yankees against Oakland, allowed seven runs — six earned — and nine hits in three innings.
Seiya Suzuki hit an RBI single in the first, and Chicago opened a 4-0 lead in the second when Crow-Armstrong had a run-scoring double in the second and Happ hit a two-run single.
Swanson’s two-run homer and Crow-Armstrong’s solo shot boosted the lead to 7-0 in the third. Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Kyle Nicolas.
