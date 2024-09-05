Yoshinobu Yamamoto Will Return to Dodgers’ Rotation Next Week after Nearly 3-month Injury Absence

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Injured Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, of Japan, warms up prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Phoenix.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will return to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation next week after missing nearly three months with a right arm injury.

Yamamoto will start Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium against the Chicago Cubs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday.

The $325 million right-hander has made two recent rehab starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City, and the pitching-thin Dodgers aren’t waiting any longer to find out whether Yamamoto can contribute down the stretch as they chase a World Series title.

“I think the stuff will be there,” Roberts said. “I’m not sure about how the command is going to be, so I think the way we’re looking at it is we’re going to get four starts from him (before the playoffs), and if we can log four starts and build up volume, we’ll be ready to go beyond that.”

The 26-year-old Yamamoto has been on the injured list since June 16 with what the Dodgers called a right triceps injury. Roberts previously indicated the injury was also a rotator cuff strain.

Yamamoto was off to a solid first season in the majors before his injury, going 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP over 14 starts. But he left an appearance against Kansas City after just two innings, and he went on the injured list one day later.

Yamamoto didn’t throw for roughly one month, and he has rebuilt his arm strength deliberately in the weeks since then. He pitched two innings for Oklahoma City last Tuesday night, throwing 53 pitches.

The Dodgers have the best record in the major leagues after beating the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night for their 12th win in 15 games, but their rotation has major question marks again this year after pitching injuries derailed their 100-win season last fall.

Tyler Glasnow (elbow) and Clayton Kershaw (toe) are both on the injured list with Yamamoto, while Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller are still attempting to return to top form after struggling this summer. Glasnow, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 11, has a chance to return to the Dodgers’ rotation this month, Roberts said recently.

Dodgers starting pitchers Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, River Ryan and Emmet Sheehan are also out with long-term injuries.

Despite the mountain of injuries, the Dodgers have kept rolling toward the playoffs with strong mound starts from newcomer Jack Flaherty and rookie Gavin Stone, along with the usual prolific production from their star-studded lineup headlined by Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

Flaherty is 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA in six starts for his hometown club since arriving in a trade with Detroit. The 25-year-old Stone is 11-5 with a 3.53 ERA in his first full big league season.