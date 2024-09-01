Ohtani, Betts and Freeman Hit Consecutive Homers for Dodgers to Lead Off Game vs Diamondbacks
10:45 JST, September 1, 2024
PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman led off Saturday’s game with consecutive home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Ohtani, on a full count, hit his 44th of the season — a 420-foot shot to dead center off of Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Betts followed with his 14th on an 0-1 pitch and Freeman, on Kelly’s next pitch, blasted one to right-center for his 19th of the season.
It was the first time the three superstars had homered consecutively.
Corbin Carroll hit an inside-the-park homer against Los Angeles starter Gavin Stone to start the Arizona half of the first, scoring standing up as center fielder Kevin Kiermaier leaped at the wall and the ball bounced back toward the infield.
It was Carroll’s 19th homer of the season and fifth in the last five days. He hit two in Wednesday’s win over the New York Mets.
The Diamondbacks led 4-3 after one inning on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s two-run double and Eugenio Suarez’s sacrifice fly.
