Shohei Ohtani Hits 43rd HR, Also Steals 43rd Base

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani celebrates after a two-run home run by teammate Freddie Freeman against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game on Friday in Phoenix.

Will Smith hit a three-run homer, Freddie Freeman belted a two-run shot and Shohei Ohtani hit a solo blast to help the Los Angeles Dodgers record a wild 10-9 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

Freeman finished with three RBIs as Los Angeles won the opener of the four-game series between National League West rivals. The Dodgers have won three straight and nine of 11 and lead the Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres by five games in the division race.

Ohtani’s blast was his 43rd of the season. He also stole his 43rd base as he bids to become the first 50-50 man in major league history.

Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw departed in the second inning due to pain in his left big toe. Kershaw allowed three runs, three hits and one walk while recording three outs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw has been dealing with a bone spur in his toe and the club is preparing for a possible move to the injured list.

Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suarez homered for the Diamondbacks, who have lost three of their past four games. Arizona fell into a virtual tie with the Padres for the NL’s top wild-card berth.

Arizona staged a comeback in the ninth against Anthony Banda, the Dodgers’ eighth pitcher. Jake McCarthy stroked a two-run single and Suarez followed with a two-run homer to left, his 21st of the season.

Banda then retired Carroll on a foul popup and Luis Guillorme on a fly to left to end it.

Ryan Brasier (1-0) was credited with the victory. He pitched a scoreless fifth inning.

Los Angeles moved ahead for good in the sixth. Max Muncy doubled off Dylan Floro (5-4), moved to third on a groundout and scored on Joe Mantiply’s wild pitch for a 6-5 lead.

Two Dodgers reached on walks in the seventh before Smith hit a two-out, three-run blast to left-center field off Paul Sewald to make it 9-5. It was Smith’s 17th homer of the season.

Ohtani took Sewald deep in the eighth with a two-out shot to left-center field.

Arizona’s Zac Gallen allowed five runs and six hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Ohtani led off the game with a double and Freeman hit a one-out homer to left-center field. It was Freeman’s 18th homer of the season.

Los Angeles led 5-2 before Carroll led off the bottom of the second with a 427-foot blast just inside the right field foul pole on Kershaw’s final pitch, a 67 mph curveball. Carroll has 18 homers, including four over the past four games.

Arizona tied the game at 5 in the third on Joe Kelly’s balk and Jose Herrera’s RBI single.