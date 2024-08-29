Kenta Maeda Allows Two Unearned Runs on Four Hits in 4 1/3 Innings; Tigers Beat Angels 3-2
12:50 JST, August 29, 2024
DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run home run in the 2nd inning and Kerry Carpenter added an RBI single in the third as the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
The teams were forced to wait out a lengthy rain delay at the outset for the second straight night. This time, after a delay of 1 hour, 50 minutes, first pitch took place at 8:30 p.m.
The Tigers moved two games over .500 at 68-66 for the first time since May 7, when they were 19-17.
Los Angeles (54-79) lost its fifth straight game and has dropped 13 of 15.
Tigers opener Mason Englert, making his first major league appearance since June 24, pitched two scoreless innings before giving way to Kenta Maeda.
Maeda (3-6) allowed two unearned runs on four hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Beau Brieske followed with two scoreless innings and Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his 19th save.
Angels starter Griffin Canning (4-12) took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. Canning is 1-5 in his last 10 outings.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the second on Torkelson’s two-run shot, his third since returning to the majors on Aug. 17. Detroit took a three-run lead on Carpenter’s run-scoring hit in the third. Carpenter has four RBIs in the first two games of the series.
Mickey Moniak made it 3-2 with a 409-foot homer to right-ceter in the sixth. It was the 20th homer allowed by Maeda in 99 2/3 innings.
