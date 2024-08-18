Shohei Ohtani Goes 2 for 3 with a Homer and a Two Stolen Bases; Cardinals Beat Dodgers 5-2

Tim Vizer-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani (17) slides safely into second base as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) waits on the throw at Busch Stadium in the first inning.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson and Nolan Arenado homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Andre Pallante (5-6) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings. JoJo Romero pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Ryan Helsley had a perfect ninth inning for his major league leading 38th save.

Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 3 with a homer and a two stolen bases for Los Angeles. He broke a out of a 10-game slump where he went 5 for 44 (.144) without a multi-hit game.

Bobby Miller (1-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and four wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the game.

Winn homered to center leading off the fifth to restore St. Louis’ two-run lead after Ohtani lined his National League-leading 38th home run in the top of the inning to cut it to 3-2.

Arenado homered in the eighth.

Burleson hit his team-leading 21st home run of the season in the third inning to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

Ohtani drew an eight-pitch walk to leadoff the game, stole second base, and scored on Freddie Freeman’s single to give the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead. Willson Contreras lined a single to right field to drive in Burleson and tie it at 1.