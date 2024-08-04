Shohei Ohtani Steals 3 Bases to Reach the 30-30 Club
13:06 JST, August 4, 2024
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers put him in rare company.
The Japanese star stole three bases on Saturday night against the Oakland Athletics to give him 31 steals on the season, along with his 33 home runs.
This marks just the fourth time in Dodgers history that a player joined the 30-30 club with Matt Kemp doing it in 2011 and Raul Mondesi in 1997 and 1999.
This is the first time Ohtani has done it in his career with his previous high in steals coming in 2021 when he had 26 to go with 46 homers for the Angels.
Ohtani reached the mark when he stole second in the ninth inning and then added another on a double steal later in the frame.
Ohtani is tied for the fourth fastest player to achieve the mark in a season with Jose Canseco also doing it in the 111th game of the season for Oakland in 1988. Bobby Bonds did it in the 110th game in 1973, Alex Rodriguez in the 107th game in 1998 and Eric Davis in the 105th game in 1987.
