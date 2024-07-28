After Shohei Ohtani Hits NL-high 32nd Home Run, Bregman Walk-Off Homer Lifts Astros over Dodgers 7-6
11:52 JST, July 28, 2024
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a game-ending homer off Blake Treinen in the ninth inning that sailed over the left-field train tracks, and the Houston Astros overcame Shohei Ohtani’s National League-leading 32nd home run to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Saturday night.
Houston trailed 5-0 in the sixth and 6-4 in the eighth before Yainer Diaz tripled off Daniel Hudson, and Jeremy Peña and Jon Singleton hit RBI singles.
Bregman drove a 1-0 sinker from Treinen (5-3) that went 407 feet for his 14th home run.
Josh Hader (4-5) pitched a perfect ninth for the Astros (55-49), who have won three straight and 22 of 33.
Los Angeles (62-44) has lost three of four following a five-game winning streak.
Cavan Biggio hit an RBI double in the second and Ohtani doubled the lead in the third with 443-foot drive into the second level in right, a 118.7 mph drive, according to Statcast.
Gavin Lux and Teoscar Hernández hit RBI singles in the fifth and Biggio homered in the eighth, his fourth this season and second with the Dodgers.
Diaz, Peña, Jake Meyers and Victor Caratini had four straight two-out RBI singles in the sixth against Evan Phillips. With two on, Anthony Banda struck out Jon Singleton.
Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Houston’s Ronel Blanco gave up four runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, tying a career high with nine strikeouts.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Onosato Moves Up to Sekiwake for Nagoya Tourney
-
Japan Olympic Athletes Gather for Official Launch Ceremony; Later Attend Send-Off Party with 6,000 Fans
-
Struggling Yokohama F Marinos Sack Harry Kewell
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
- Pacific Islands Leaders Not Totally in Tune on China Approach as Meeting Ends in Tokyo; Positions Differ on Treated Water, Joint Drills
- 3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions