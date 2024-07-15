Shohei Ohtani Has Two Hits; Tigers Beat Dodgers 4-3 in 2nd Straight Comeback
11:41 JST, July 15, 2024
DETROIT (AP) — Yohan Ramírez had two consecutive errors in the ninth inning, paving the way for the Detroit Tigers to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Sunday for their second straight comeback win over the NL West leaders.
Wenceel Pérez had a sacrifice bunt to advance runners in the final at-bat and Ramírez made a wide throw to third, allowing Justyn-Henry Malloy to score the second run of the inning for the victory. The right-hander failed to field Ryan Vilade’s sacrifice bunt in the previous at-bat, advancing Malloy to second.
Zach McKinstry hit a leadoff triple in the ninth and scored on Malloy’s single after manager A.J. Hinch made him a pinch-hitter.
“Hung an 0-2 breaking ball to McKinstry for a triple, and that sort of opened the flood gates,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Ramírez (0-5) gave up three hits and two runs in an inning a day after he gave up Gio Urshela’s two-run homer in the 10th inning of an 11-9 loss in which the Dodgers gave up seven runs in the last two innings.
Alex Faedo (4-1) picked up the win after getting the last out in the top of the ninth.
Los Angeles is 48-2 when leading after eight innings, losing both games in that situation in Detroit.
“Certainly a frustrating way to finish off the first half,” Roberts said.
The Dodgers are limping into the All-Star break, losing six of seven games with a banged-up pitching staff.
“I guess the break came at a good time,” All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman said.
Detroit, meanwhile, has won three straight series. The Tigers took three of four earlier in the week against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians after sweeping Cincinnati.
“You’ve got to put together good stretches to feel good about yourself and move yourself into better situations,” Hinch said. “We still have a long ways to go to be where we want to be.”
Shohei Ohtani had two hits, the Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning and it looked that might be enough for the win before the late collapse.
Los Angeles right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. started the game after being claimed from Pittsburgh, which designated the right-hander for assignment on Friday, and he gave up only one hit over three innings.
“Desperate times, absolutely,” Roberts said.
UP NEXT
Dodgers: Ohtani, Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández will represent the team at the All-Star game on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Betts and Tyler Glasnow, who is among Los Angeles’ banged-up starting pitchers, were also selected.
The Dodgers will begin a three-game series with Boston on Friday night at home.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Contemplating the Home Run Derby amid Record-Breaking RBI Streak with the Dodgers
-
Shohei Ohtani Homers against His Old Team in Dodgers’ 7-2 Win over Angels, Tyler Glasnow Strikes Out 10
-
Japan Striker ‘King Kazu’ Miura Plays on at 57
-
England Wins 52-17 in the Visitors’ First Official Rugby Test Match in Japan
-
Highly-touted MLB Prospect Roki Sasaki to Miss 2nd Straight Start in Japan Due to Right Arm Issue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected