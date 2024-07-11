Shota Imanaga Outpitches Corbin Burnes to Carry Cubs Past Orioles 4-0
11:11 JST, July 11, 2024
BALTIMORE (AP) — Shota Imanaga outdueled Corbin Burnes in a matchup of All-Star pitchers, and Christopher Morel homered to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Imanaga (8-2) allowed six hits over six innings, striking out six with one walk. The Orioles went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position against the left-hander.
Imanaga is the first Cubs rookie to be selected to play in the All-Star Game since Kris Bryant in 2015 and the first Japanese-born Cub to make the team since Kosuke Fukudome in 2018.
Burnes (9-4) gave up three runs and nine hits over six innings, walking none and striking out five. Next week he will be heading to Texas for his fourth All-Star Game, the first with Baltimore.
The Cubs, who came to town with a 3-10-1 record in road series, now are in position to complete a three-game sweep of the AL East-leading Orioles on Thursday night.
Morel put Chicago up 1-0 with his 16th homer of the season in the second inning. The next two batters singled before Nico Hoerner delivered an RBI single.
Michael Busch doubled and scored on a single by Seiya Suzuki in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.
Baltimore put runners on second and third with one out in the sixth before Imanaga completed his impressive outing by striking out Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo.
After a 19-minute rain delay in the bottom of the seventh, Luke Little struck out Adley Rutschman with two runners on and Porter Hodge retired Ryan Mountcastle, who had a three-hit game.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Contemplating the Home Run Derby amid Record-Breaking RBI Streak with the Dodgers
-
Shohei Ohtani Homers against His Old Team in Dodgers’ 7-2 Win over Angels, Tyler Glasnow Strikes Out 10
-
Japan Striker ‘King Kazu’ Miura Plays on at 57
-
England Wins 52-17 in the Visitors’ First Official Rugby Test Match in Japan
-
Highly-touted MLB Prospect Roki Sasaki to Miss 2nd Straight Start in Japan Due to Right Arm Issue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming