Shota Imanaga Allows Three Runs on Six Hits and Struck Out Eight in Six Innings; Phillies Beat Cubs 5-3

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Edmundo Sosa broke a tie with a short sacrifice fly in the eighth, Whit Merrifield followed with an RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies topped the struggling Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Trea Turner easily scored from third on Sosa’s 261-foot fly to put the Phillies ahead when rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong’s throw was well up the first base line.

All-Star Alec Bohm hit his 11th home run, a two-run shot, and finished with two hits as the Phillies won their third straight. Philadelphia backup catcher Rafael Marchán hit a homer and doubled in his 12th game since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 11 after three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto was hurt.

The Phillies, who have the majors’ best record at 57-29, played without Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber for the fifth straight game. Philadelphia is 4-1 without the injured sluggers.

Crow-Armstrong drove in two runs with a pair of doubles for the last-place Cubs, who dropped their third straight and eighth in 10. Cody Bellinger had two hits and an RBI.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed two runs on five hits in six innings, while striking out seven and walking two in a no-decision. Matt Strahm (4-1) pitched the seventh and got the win despite allowing a run on Bellinger’s game-tying single.

José Alvarado worked around a single in the ninth for his 13th save. Center fielder Johan Rojas made a diving catch of Nico Hoerner’s liner for the second out.

Tyson Miller (2-1), who allowed Philadelphia’s two runs in the eighth, took the loss.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga yielded three runs on six hits, struck out eight and walked one in six innings. The left-hander delivered a second straight solid outing after being shelled for 11 runs by the Mets on June 21.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second on doubles down the right-field line by Happ and Crow-Armstrong.

Marchán’s solo shot to left-center tied it in the third.

Turner led off the sixth with a single. Bohm followed with a drive 415 feet to left center off low fastball to put Philadelphia ahead 3-2.