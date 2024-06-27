Shohei Ohtani Hits Another Leadoff Homer for Dodgers and Extends RBI Streak to a Franchise-Record 10 Games

AP Photos/Matt Marton

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game aWednesday, June 26, 2024, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer against the Chicago White Sox for the second straight night on Wednesday, extending his RBI streak to a franchise-record 10 consecutive games.

Ohtani connected on a full-count cut fastball from Erick Fedde, sending the ball soaring over the fence in right-center for his NL-high 25th homer. The 437-foot drive had a 113.9 mph exit velocity.

It was Ohtani’s third leadoff homer this season and No. 9 for his career.

Ohtani also walked in the third and scored from first on Freddie Freeman’s double to right.

Ohtani is on a tear in his first season with the Dodgers after agreeing to a $700 million, 10-year contract in December. Going into Wednesday’s action, the two-time AL MVP was batting .306 (26 for 85) with 10 homers and 22 RBIs in 22 games this month.

Ohtani, who turns 30 on July 5, had two hits and two RBIs in the Dodgers’ 4-3 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday night. He went deep in the first inning against Chris Flexen, and then walked and scored in the third. He also hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the fourth.

Ohtani moved into the leadoff spot after Mookie Betts was sidelined by a broken left hand. He has driven in 17 runs during his RBI streak.

