Shohei Ohtani Homers against His Old Team in Dodgers’ 7-2 Win over Angels, Tyler Glasnow Strikes Out 10

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Zach Plesac, left, and catcher Logan O’Hoppe, right, watch along with home plate umpire James Hoye during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Glasnow pitched seven strong innings, Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight game against his old team and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday night to split the Freeway Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, left, head to first for a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, right, watches during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Ohtani blasted a 455-foot, two-run shot in Friday’s 10-inning, 3-2 loss. He went even farther in the third inning Saturday night, his 23rd homer traveling 459 feet to right for a 3-0 lead. Gavin Lux led off with a solo shot against Zach Plesac (1-1).

Glasnow (8-5) allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits and struck out 10 against no walks in front of a sellout crowd of 53,273.

The right-hander retired his first nine batters before catcher Will Smith’s interference put Nolan Schanuel on base leading off the fourth. He scored on Taylor Ward’s ground-rule double.

Miguel Rojas went 2 for 4 and scored twice, making the Dodgers 22-0 when he gets a hit.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 6-1 in the fourth. Reliever Carson Fulmer gave up a bases-loaded walk that forced in Rojas and Freddie Freeman’s sacrifice fly, with the runs charged to Plesac.

Logan O’Hoppe homered on the first pitch by Glasnow with two outs in the seventh.

Plesac allowed six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.