Shohei Ohtani Homers against His Old Team in Dodgers’ 7-2 Win over Angels, Tyler Glasnow Strikes Out 10
13:47 JST, June 23, 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Glasnow pitched seven strong innings, Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight game against his old team and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday night to split the Freeway Series.
Ohtani blasted a 455-foot, two-run shot in Friday’s 10-inning, 3-2 loss. He went even farther in the third inning Saturday night, his 23rd homer traveling 459 feet to right for a 3-0 lead. Gavin Lux led off with a solo shot against Zach Plesac (1-1).
Glasnow (8-5) allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits and struck out 10 against no walks in front of a sellout crowd of 53,273.
The right-hander retired his first nine batters before catcher Will Smith’s interference put Nolan Schanuel on base leading off the fourth. He scored on Taylor Ward’s ground-rule double.
Miguel Rojas went 2 for 4 and scored twice, making the Dodgers 22-0 when he gets a hit.
The Dodgers extended their lead to 6-1 in the fourth. Reliever Carson Fulmer gave up a bases-loaded walk that forced in Rojas and Freddie Freeman’s sacrifice fly, with the runs charged to Plesac.
Logan O’Hoppe homered on the first pitch by Glasnow with two outs in the seventh.
Plesac allowed six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Komusubi Onosato Wins Championship in Summer Grand Sumo Tournament; Fastest in Recorded Grand Sumo History
-
Onosato Becomes Fastest to 1st Title With Win
-
Toyota to End Hefty Olympic Sponsorship; Shifts Focus to Individual Athlete Support
-
Kei Nishikori Gets through Tough Opener at French Open with 5-set Victory over Canadian Qualifier; Marks 1st Appearance at Roland Garros in 3 Years
-
Sani Brown Grabs Spot at Paris Games Ticket
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared