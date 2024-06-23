The San Diego Padres: Yu Darvish Is Scheduled to Be Activated from His Second Stint on the Injured List
13:28 JST, June 23, 2024
Right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to be activated from his second stint on the injured list on Tuesday and start against the Washington Nationals, Shildt said.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Komusubi Onosato Wins Championship in Summer Grand Sumo Tournament; Fastest in Recorded Grand Sumo History
-
Onosato Becomes Fastest to 1st Title With Win
-
Toyota to End Hefty Olympic Sponsorship; Shifts Focus to Individual Athlete Support
-
Kei Nishikori Gets through Tough Opener at French Open with 5-set Victory over Canadian Qualifier; Marks 1st Appearance at Roland Garros in 3 Years
-
Sani Brown Grabs Spot at Paris Games Ticket
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared