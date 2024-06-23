Home>Sports>Baseball

The San Diego Padres: Yu Darvish Is Scheduled to Be Activated from His Second Stint on the Injured List

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) greets coaches before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

AP

13:28 JST, June 23, 2024

Right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to be activated from his second stint on the injured list on Tuesday and start against the Washington Nationals, Shildt said.

