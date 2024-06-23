Mets RHP Kodai Senga to Throw Batting Practice on Sunday in Florida

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 1, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) throws a softball in the outfield before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field.

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is expected to throw batting practice on Sunday, continuing his comeback from a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Senga will throw about 20 pitches to hitters at the team’s facility in Florida. The team will make a decision on the next step for Senga after that session.

“I think, at this point, it’s try to get through tomorrow, see how he comes back afterward, how he bounces back, and then we’ll make a decision whether he needs another live BP,” Mendoza said. “We’ll listen to him, but again, I think it’s just one step at a time.”

Starling Marte likely will go for some testing on Monday after he left Saturday’s 8-1 loss to the Cubs because of right knee soreness — a persistent issue for the veteran outfielder.

Marte grounded out in the top of the second inning, and then was replaced in the field before the Cubs batted in the bottom half.

“It started to flare up again yesterday,” Marte said through a translator. “But I thought that with the treatment that I had with the training staff it would end up getting better. But it ended up, the pain never really dissipated.

“I tried to go out there and play, but I thought that the best thing to do was to get out of the game there.”

Marte said his knee has been bothering him for a few weeks, and Mendoza said an IL stint is a possibility.

“There’s days where he feels good, but today wasn’t as good,” Mendoza said.

Senga finalized a $75 million, five-year contract with New York in December 2022. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year, making the NL All-Star team and finishing second in balloting for NL Rookie of the Year.

The 31-year-old Senga got hurt during spring training. He threw live BP on April 29 and May 4, but he said his mechanics didn’t feel right. He also had his throwing program disrupted by triceps tightness and nerve inflammation in his elbow.

He threw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

The Mets lost another pitcher on Saturday when they placed right-hander Sean Reid-Foley on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Left-hander Danny Young was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Reid-Foley is 1-2 with a 1.66 ERA in 23 relief appearances this season. He surrendered Wyatt Langford’s tying RBI single in the sixth inning of Wednesday night’s 5-3 loss at Texas.

“The last outing in Texas, it took him a while to get going,” Mendoza said. “After a couple of hitters, (pitching coach Jeremy Hefner) made a mound visit and he expressed that.”

Mendoza said Reid-Foley will have an MRI on Monday.

“As of right now, he doesn’t seem to be too concerned. Same thing with the trainers,” Mendoza said. “But again, you’re sending a pitcher to get an MRI, we just got to wait.”

Young, 30, pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings in New York’s loss to Chicago. He is 2-0 with a sparkling 0.87 ERA in 10 appearances with the Mets this year.

Young gives Mendoza a second lefty in his bullpen, joining Jake Diekman.