Highly-touted MLB Prospect Roki Sasaki to Miss 2nd Straight Start in Japan Due to Right Arm Issue
11:04 JST, June 21, 2024
TOKYO (AP) — Roki Sasaki, the 22-year-old Japanese pitcher who could move to Major League Baseball next season, will miss his second consecutive start this weekend because of an unspecified injury to his right arm, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.
Chiba Lotte Marines manager Masato Yoshii explained the move because of the “poor condition of his (Sasaki’s) right arm,” Kyodo reported Thursday. It’s not clear when he will next pitch.
Sasaki is 5-2 in nine starts this season and has 70 strikeouts, He has pitched 59 2/3 innings with an earned-run average of 1.96.
If Sasaki makes a move to the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be a top bidder, where he could join fellow Japanese players Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Sasaki could land another astounding contract, but he would cost an MLB team relatively little if he signs before age 25.
Japanese players need nine years of service time in their major leagues to become a free agent. They can move to MLB earlier under an agreement between Nippon Professional Baseball and MLB that established a posting system under which a Japanese club makes a player available for bidding and receives a release fee: 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million.
However, a player under 25 who has not reached six years of service in a foreign major league is subject to MLB’s international amateur signing bonus pools, which set a hard cap and limit him initially to a minor league contract.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kenta Maeda Throws 5 Scoreless Innings and Tigers Beat Blue Jays 6-2
-
New Komusubi Onosato Wins Championship in Summer Grand Sumo Tournament; Fastest in Recorded Grand Sumo History
-
Onosato Becomes Fastest to 1st Title With Win
-
Toyota to End Hefty Olympic Sponsorship; Shifts Focus to Individual Athlete Support
-
Kei Nishikori Gets through Tough Opener at French Open with 5-set Victory over Canadian Qualifier; Marks 1st Appearance at Roland Garros in 3 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared