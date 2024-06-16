Shota Imanaga Pitches 7 Solid Innings as the Cubs Beat the Cardinals 5-1

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago Cubs starter Shota Imanaga delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched seven effective innings and Ian Happ hit a three-run homer, helping the Chicago Cubs hold off the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Saturday.

Imanaga allowed one run and four hits in his second straight win. The Japanese left-hander struck out six and walked none while improving to 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA in his first seven starts at Wrigley Field.

“He pitched an incredible game,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought his fastball was so good today. Just his location with his fastball was excellent all day.”

Chicago had lost three of four and 15 of 21. It was the team’s first win in four games against rival St. Louis this season.

The Cardinals threatened in the seventh, putting runners on first and second with one out. But Imanaga (7-1) retired Dylan Carlson on a flyball and struck out Brendan Donovan, preserving a 2-1 lead.

Imanaga emphatically pumped his left arm after Donovan swung and missed an 84.1 mph sweeper for strike three on the eighth pitch of the at-bat. The rookie finished with a career-high 103 pitches, 69 for strikes.

Asking what he was thinking as he retired Donovan, Imanaga said he was “pretty hungry.”

“So I was thinking about what kind of food, nutrition, I should take after the game,” he said through an interpreter. “This is my honest thoughts.”

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga celebrate after striking out St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Chicago. Chicago won 5-1.

The Cubs (34-37) then broke open the game in the bottom half. With two outs and two on, Happ drove a 1-2 slider from John King deep to left-center for his seventh homer.

“To not have to give the bullpen a one-run lead and try to ask them to hold it, you know it was great,” Happ said.

St. Louis (34-35) finished with four hits. It had won three in a row and four of five to get back to .500.

“(Imanaga) did a really nice job,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “That mix of the four-seamer with the split was tough for the guys, obviously. We weren’t able to string a whole lot together off of him.”

The Cardinals jumped in front on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly in the fourth, but the Cubs responded with two runs in the bottom half.

Andre Pallante (2-3) departed with one out and runners on first and second. Chris Roycroft came in and mishandled Nico Hoerner’s grounder up the first base line, allowing Cody Bellinger to score. Seiya Suzuki scampered home on Dansby Swanson’s grounder in front of the plate.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages front, picks up the ball as Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki back, scores on a Dansby Swanson’s ground out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Chicago.

Pallante was charged with one earned run and five hits. He pitched five scoreless innings in a 5-1 victory over Colorado in his previous start.

“I felt like my stuff was really good,” he said. “I was commanding the ball really well. I think a couple of the hits they got were on really good pitches.”