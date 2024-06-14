Lorenzen Pitches Rangers Past Dodgers 3-1 for Their 1st Series Win in Los Angeles Since 1999

AP Photo/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts after a strike during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, June 13, 2024, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Lorenzen pitched seven smooth innings, rookie Wyatt Langford had two RBI singles and the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Thursday night to win a series at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1999.

For the second consecutive night, Rangers reliever David Robertson struck out MVPs Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in succession to preserve a 3-1 lead in the eighth.

Texas took two of three from the NL West leaders after getting routed 15-2 in the opener, when the Dodgers slugged five homers — including four in one inning.

But the Rangers’ pitching short-circuited LA’s offense this time.

Betts, Ohtani — who homered in each of the first two games — and Freeman were a combined 2 for 12 with three strikeouts.

Lorenzen (4-3) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Kirby Yates, the Rangers’ 37-year-old closer, earned his 10th save after needing 26 pitches to get through the ninth.

The Dodgers didn’t score until rookie Andy Pages’ homer just inside the left-field foul pole in the seventh left them trailing 3-1.

They had runners at the corners with nobody out in the eighth, the first time all night they put a man in scoring position. But then Robertson fanned Betts, Ohtani and Freeman in order. The 39-year-old reliever got ahead 0-2 on the powerful trio, who each went down swinging.

Michael Grove (4-3) took the loss, giving up two runs and three hits in one inning as the opener in a bullpen game.

The Rangers’ series win was just their second in Los Angeles in club history and first since 1999. Manager Bruce Bochy improved to 109-109 at Dodger Stadium, the most wins by an opposing manager in stadium history.

Texas took a 2-0 lead in the first on Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI groundout and Langford’s two-out RBI single. Langford added a run-scoring single in the third.

Adolis García had two hits and scored twice for the defending World Series champions.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: SS Corey Seager was scratched to preserve him for a three-game series against the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners. He homered Wednesday after missing four straight games with a hamstring issue.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (elbow) tossed a three-inning simulated game and is farther along than expected. … RHP Bobby Miller (shoulder) made a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. … RHP Ryan Brasier (calf) went on the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (2-7, 4.06 ERA) starts Friday’s series opener at Seattle.

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (7.2, 2.93) starts Friday’s interleague series opener against Kansas City.