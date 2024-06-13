Seiya Suzuki Hits A Homer in the 4th, Neris Struggles Again in 9th before Cubs Beat Rays 4-3
11:23 JST, June 13, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs held off the Tampa Bay Rays for a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.
Cubs closer Héctor Neris allowed José Caballero’s solo homer in the ninth before earning his 10th save in 13 chances. The right-hander allowed a single to Ben Rortvedt and walked Taylor Walls with one out before getting a fielder’s choice grounder from Yandy Díaz and a flyball from Brandon Lowe.
Neris was tagged for a season-high four runs in the ninth in Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss to the Rays, including Lowe’s game-ending homer.
Seiya Suzuki also went deep for the Cubs, who are 6-13 since May 22.
Tyson Miller (1-0) got the win by striking out two in a perfect 1 1/3 innings. Since being acquired in a trade with Seattle on May 14, the righty has given up one earned run in 10 1/3 innings.
Tampa Bay got also a homer from Jose Siri. The Rays have lost 14 of 21.
Garrett Cleavinger (4-1) replaced Aaron Civale with one on and two outs in the seventh. After hitting pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom, the lefty allowed Bellinger’s ninth homer.
Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead on Siri’s solo homer off Javier Assad in the fourth. Siri had been 0 for 11 with eight strikeouts in his previous three games before getting a second-inning double.
Suzuki tied it at 1 on his eighth homer during the fourth.
Civale, on his 29th birthday, had his winless start streak reach 11. He allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Assad gave up two runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.
